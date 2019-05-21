Featured Now How We SurviveAsk A ManagerI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 114: Antitrust the process

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 114: Antitrust the process

May 21, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
A company that encourages bartering finds it needs … currency

The Canadian company Bunz began as a Facebook group in Toronto for people to barter their unwanted belongings. A t-shirt for a mug. A coffee table for a lamp.

Bunz got very popular, introduced an app, and eventually the next step for a barter economy: a currency.

Now it has expanded its micro-economy to brick-and-mortar businesses. And, it’s trying data mining from users who receive a portion of the revenues. 

