The barter economy behind major art museums

Last week, the Louvre Museum in Paris opened one of the largest exhibits of Leonardo da Vinci’s work, featuring an array of paintings, drawings and sculptures from the Renaissance artist.
But putting this show together was not easy. It took 10 years to curate and negotiations with museums around the world. Certain pieces were unobtainable, and at times deals didn’t go as planned. French President Emmanuel Macron even had to intervene in the negotiations with Italian officials.
Kelly Crow wrote about the making the exhibit for the Wall Street Journal and spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the tough bartering and expensive insurance policies involved in borrowing major art.
“The borrower will cover any damage to the painting, what they call from ‘nail to nail,'” Crow said. “So basically from the time the painting is taken off the nail on a wall at one museum until it returns.”
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.