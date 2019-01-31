Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/31/business/what-kind-manufacturing-jobs-are-americas-future/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The news that Foxconn is backing away from a pledge to manufacture LCD screens at a plant in southeastern Wisconsin came as no surprise to critics of the deal, which was first announced in 2017 with great fanfare at the White House. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer has made and then walked away from big promises before: In 2013, Foxconn announced a $30 million factory in Pennsylvania that was supposed to create 500 jobs. Neither the plant nor any of the jobs ever materialized. Plans for big investments in Brazil and Vietnam have also fallen short. Foxconn had promised Wisconsin officials that the plant would create 13,000 jobs, most of them low-skilled and on the factory floor. Now, the company's saying it's just not profitable to build low-margin, commodity TV screens in the U.S. So it'll focus instead on building an "advanced manufacturing facility" with far fewer employees. The politics of the deal aside, that's much more in line with the state of manufacturing in this country.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO