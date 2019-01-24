By Mitchell Hartman
As the partial government shutdown is about to enter its 35th day, here are a few facts about the hundreds of thousands of affected federal workers:

  • The median income of a furloughed federal worker is about $67,000 a year, according to Sentier Research
  • About 75 percent of those workers are working paycheck-to-paycheck, according to John Challenger of outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas
  • Challenger says workers have missed about $3.5 billion in total take-home pay so far
  • Eighteen percent are African-American, compared to just 13 percent in the workforce overall, according to Andrew Stettner at the Century Foundation
  • About one in three federal workers is represented by a union, compared to less than one in 10 in the private sector

