The turmoil of Brexit continued today with a no-confidence vote attempting to oust Prime Minister Theresa May. She survived by a margin of 19 votes. But the Brexit storm is hardly contained. It remains an uneasy, potentially expensive complication at a time when the world may not be able to afford it. So at what point does Britain's political indecision create global economic chaos?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

