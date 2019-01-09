By Caleigh Wells
January 09, 2019
Starting this year, California pet stores can only sell dogs, cats and rabbits if they come from a rescue or animal shelter. While cities have adopted similar laws, California is the first to extend the rule statewide. The goal is to relieve some of the state’s overcrowded shelters and save some of the $250 million taxpayers spend to house and euthanize rescue animals. Any pet stores that don’t prove their animals are rescues could face a misdemeanor and a $500 fine per pet.

