Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/28/business/companies-also-suffer-when-stock-market-goes-crazy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Volatility impacts a company's stock price, which has big consequences for the company itself, not just for the investors.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

The clock is ticking — become a Marketplace Investor TODAY to double the impact of your gift! Donate by Dec. 31 and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Thanks for helping ensure the future of trustworthy, independent journalism! Become a Marketplace Investor TODAY! BEFORE YOU GO