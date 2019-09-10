Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Big worries for small business

Sep 10, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,986 Episodes
Marketplace 3,923 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,630 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 145 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 14 Episodes

Recession talk begins to wear on small businesses

Erika Beras Sep 10, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The graph representing the Stock is seen on a TV screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 14, 2019 in New York City.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

The Small Business Optimism Index, a monthly report from the National Federation of Independent Business, found small business owners are generally optimistic about business conditions, sales and prospects for expansion. But they were slightly less optimistic in August than the previous month.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story