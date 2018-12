Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/25/economy/ukraine-imf-delivers-gift-strings/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. How about the International Monetary Fund? The global financial lender is about to deliver to Ukraine the first installment of almost $4 billion in low-interest loans approved last week. It’s a complicated Christmas present, and there are conditions attached.

