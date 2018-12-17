A woman waves a flag with a marijuana leaf on it next to a group gathered to celebrate National Marijuana Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. - CHRIS ROUSSAKIS/AFP/Getty Images

Investors see big profit possibilities in the legal marijuana business. Including investors from Canada, which legalized recreational pot nationally back in October. Michigan, the latest U.S. state to legalize pot for recreational use, sits on the border with Canada. But Canadian investors hoping to get in on the action face a big hurdle at the border. Crossing to even discuss the U.S. cannabis industry can be considered illegal drug trafficking and earn a Canadian a lifetime ban from entering the U.S.



