A year after Canada became the largest nation to approve legalized recreational marijuana use, and eight months into legal consumption, cannabis is a $2 billion-plus industry.
But despite the intent to stamp out marijuana’s traditional black market, illegal weed is cheaper and more widely available than its regulated counterpart. More than half of sales in Canada remain illicit.
Meanwhile, legal Canadian cannabis companies are listing themselves on American stock exchanges, while federally-banned U.S. businesses have started listing themselves in Canada.
