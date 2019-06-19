Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

Does this charitable donation spark joy?

Jun 19, 2019
Canada legalized marijuana, but still less than half of sales are from legal sources

Ben Bradford Jun 19, 2019
A Canadian flag with a weed leaf on it is waved at a celebration of National Marijuana Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada.
Chris Roussakis/AFP/Getty Images

A year after Canada became the largest nation to approve legalized recreational marijuana use, and eight months into legal consumption, cannabis is a $2 billion-plus industry.

But despite the intent to stamp out marijuana’s traditional black market, illegal weed is cheaper and more widely available than its regulated counterpart. More than half of sales in Canada remain illicit.

Meanwhile, legal Canadian cannabis companies are listing themselves on American stock exchanges, while federally-banned U.S. businesses have started listing themselves in Canada.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

