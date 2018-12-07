California has become the first state to require solar panels on most new homes. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California is the first state to require solar panels on new homes. A state building standards commission approved the new rule Dec. 5. It takes effect in 2020. With a state as big as California, could this change affect the solar industry beyond state borders?

