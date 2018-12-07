By Meghan McCarty Carino
December 10, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
California has become the first state to require solar panels on most new homes.
California has become the first state to require solar panels on most new homes. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

California is the first state to require solar panels on new homes. A state building standards commission approved the new rule Dec. 5. It takes effect in 2020. With a state as big as California, could this change affect the solar industry beyond state borders?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.