Condé Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg announced he is stepping down today after initiating major restructuring that will combine the company's U.S. and international divisions under a new CEO. The publishing giant has enjoyed robust print and digital circulation for celebrated titles like Vogue and The New Yorker. But for most of its print publications, it's getting hard to turn a profit. With readers going online for content, subscriptions and ad sales are down, leaving publishers to merge titles, make them digital or fold them completely. So what can magazines do to survive?

