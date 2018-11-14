Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/14/economy/ca-fires-are-threatening-utilities-bottom-line/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With Santa Ana winds still kicking up blazes in California, the scope of destruction of this year's fires still has to be tallied. Last year, the state's wildfires caused more than $10 billion in damages. Utility companies said they were at risk of bankruptcy, if they didn't get help. The state legislature responded and passed a law to help for 2017 and set up long-term protections that start in 2019. But there are no state provisions set up for this year, which has utility investors nervous.

