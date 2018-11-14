By Ben Bradford
November 14, 2018 | 8:13 PM
A Macy's sign is seen on a Macy's store at CityPlace after reports indicate that it is one of 68 stores that the company plans on closing on January 5, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Stores like Macy's and Kohl's have been trying out new strategies to combat internet sales and get shoppers in the door. Instead of the volume and variety they've been known for, these retailers are betting a more streamlined experience will bring people back. Is it working?

