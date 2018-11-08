Now that the midterm elections are over, a new campaign is underway for leadership roles and committee assignments in the House and Senate. Party leaders are likely to be the usual suspects: Mitch McConnell in the Senate; Nancy Pelosi in the House. But committees assignments are not nailed down. They're also not as powerful as they used to be.
