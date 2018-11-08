Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/08/world/democrats-and-republicans-prepare-pick-their-power-brokers-house-and-senate/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Now that the midterm elections are over, a new campaign is underway for leadership roles and committee assignments in the House and Senate. Party leaders are likely to be the usual suspects: Mitch McConnell in the Senate; Nancy Pelosi in the House. But committees assignments are not nailed down. They're also not as powerful as they used to be.

Click the audio player above for the full story.



