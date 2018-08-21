Used cars are displayed on a sales lot on June 9, 2011 in San Rafael, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Used car prices hit a record high this summer according to recent data from the business and research firm Cox Automotive. Economists there found car prices for July, which is usually a slow month, were up 5.1 percent from the same month last year. Why is this happening?

