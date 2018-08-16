A picture taken on October 24, 2011 in Mareuil-sur-Ay, eastern France, shows a flute of rosé champagne during a tasting session at famous Billecart-Salmon champagne vineyard property. - FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/Getty Images

Rosé wine was long dismissed by wine buffs as cheap and cheerful. But the popularity of rosé is surging in the U.S. where sales doubled in 2017. The biggest rosé region is in Provence, France. The French still tend to drink rosé in summer but a survey by U.K.-based consultancy Wine Intelligence says most Americans now say it’s good all year round.

