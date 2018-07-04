We’re just four days into July, obviously, and a little more than two weeks into summer but, we’re months into the summer music festival season. The giant ones with tickets that can set you back hundreds of dollars a piece, start in spring with South By Southwest in Austin and Coachella in the Southern California desert. Still to come are Pitchfork and Lollapalooza in Chicago, and a hundreds of smaller one-day or weekend events with lawns to sit on, huge stages to dance in front of, a sweltering sun to swelter under. Plus, stands selling every manner of crafts and band merchandise and food and drink. This is big business for a lot of small businesses that work the music festival circuit.
