Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/04/world/drawing-crowds-music-festivals-without-being-performer/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We’re just four days into July, obviously, and a little more than two weeks into summer but, we’re months into the summer music festival season. The giant ones with tickets that can set you back hundreds of dollars a piece, start in spring with South By Southwest in Austin and Coachella in the Southern California desert. Still to come are Pitchfork and Lollapalooza in Chicago, and a hundreds of smaller one-day or weekend events with lawns to sit on, huge stages to dance in front of, a sweltering sun to swelter under. Plus, stands selling every manner of crafts and band merchandise and food and drink. This is big business for a lot of small businesses that work the music festival circuit.

Click the audio player above for the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO