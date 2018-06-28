Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/28/economy/yield-curve-talking-us/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A lot of attention is being paid right now to what's known as the yield curve. And if you don't know what that is, it's essentially the difference between interest rates on short-term and long-term government bonds. In a growing economy, you typically see higher rates on the 10-year Treasury note than you do on the 2-year one. Right now, though, that gap is razor thin. The curve is flat.

