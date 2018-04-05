Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/05/economy/how-rethinking-job-search-can-help-you-find-ideal-new-career/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The job search is a familiar, but potentially stressful process. And in an economy where the definition of a job is consistently changing, that could mean the search for that dream job will only get more difficult and competitive.

But Dev Aujla, CEO of the recruiting firm Catalog, thinks the average job searcher can still get that new job successfully as long as they take more unconventional approaches. He shares tips in his new book, "50 Ways to Get a Job: An Unconventional Guide to Finding Work on Your Terms." Aujla explained why people should, among other things, download and study their own bank statements before starting their quest.

