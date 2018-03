Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/19/business/cash-strapped-cities-fees/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Cash-strapped American cities are increasingly asking their residents to pay higher amounts for mundane services as they struggle to pay for mounting pension obligations, cover costly infrastructure improvements and replace revenue depleted by the last recession. Bills are rising for everything from parking tickets and 911 calls to sewer service and trash pickup.

