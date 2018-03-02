- Volker Hartmann/ Getty Images

The energy company BP has released its latest Energy Outlook report, which looks at the current state of energy consumption in developed countries like the U.S., and where the future of energy is headed by 2040. One key takeaway: the world's fuel mix is the most diversified we've ever seen. Spencer Dale, chief economist at BP, joined us to discuss some of their findings — and the results might surprise you.

Click the above audio player to hear the full interview.