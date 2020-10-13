IEA’s World Energy Outlook provides plan for shift to renewable energy

The International Energy Agency is seen as the world’s most authoritative body of energy analysts. The agency’s annual report is out with an aggressive plan for countries to move toward more renewable energy.

Marketplace’s Jasmine Garsd has read into the World Energy Outlook, and she spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about its findings. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: I see urgency from the IEA.

Jasmine Garsd: That’s right. You know, for a long time the IEA was criticized for underestimating the impact of global warming. In this report, it finds that the world is in fact headed toward global warming levels higher than the Paris Agreement’s most aggressive limit.

Brancaccio: So what’s the plan?

Garsd: Scientists and activists have for years been demanding a net-zero approach, which means, by the middle of this century, let’s completely eliminate emissions. And what the report lays out is that’s going to take personal and aggressive decision-making and behavioral changes. By 2030, 75% of global electricity will have to come from low-carbon sources. And developing nations will have to cut down their dependence, too.

Brancaccio: What’s the price tag on this proposal?

Garsd: It’s not going to be cheap. The agency says getting fossil fuels out of the energy system will cost 25% more than the $54 trillion the world is already expected to invest over the next two decades.

But there’s a growing consensus that, from drought to wildfires, not making those cuts is going to come at an incredibly steep cost.