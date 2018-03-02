Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/02/business/business-reverend-billy-graham/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

He was known as "America's pastor." Before his death on Feb. 21, Rev. Billy Graham spent more than six decades preaching the gospel. During his life, he built a vast network of evangelical Christian churches, groups, media and businesses. Graham's financial legacy includes two nonprofit organizations. One of them, Samaritan's Purse, raised $680 million in revenue in 2016. Richard Flory, senior director of research and evaluation at the University of Southern California's Center for Religion and Civic Culture, tells us more about the evangelical church as a corporate entity.

