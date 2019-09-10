What $130 billion company Salesforce actually does

Salesforce is a $130 billion company with the tallest building in San Francisco, but still, people don’t know much about what it does. So the company, which describes itself as a “customer relationship management solution,” is launching an ad campaign to try to clear that up. Megan Graham wrote about the company and its new slogan, “We bring companies and customers together,” for CNBC.

“It really started with customer relationship software,” Graham said. But with a series of acquisitions, she said, it’s hard to explain exactly what they do. “It’s complicated, but they’re trying to make it less complicated for people.”

To make things clearer, the ad campaign is using examples of how it can help companies. One ad shows how Salesforce can help an online shoe retailer make a sale through data it has on customer tastes.

