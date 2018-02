Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/15/economy/why-its-so-hard-pin-down-trump-administration-trade/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump administration is confronting the classic trade dilemma: protect domestic producers, or manufacturers who rely on cheap imports.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.