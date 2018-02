Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/13/economy/what-will-rising-bond-yields-mean-if-economy-keeps-heating/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates multiple times this year, which could affect interest rates and yields in the broader bond market. Today a top bond trader at Goldman Sachs forecast the yield on the 10-year Treasury will rise to as high as 3.5 percent by the summer. We haven’t been in a world of rising bond yields for quite awhile. So what does this mean?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.