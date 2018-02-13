Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/13/business/getting-facebook-out-controversy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It has been a rough couple years for Mark Zuckerberg and the company he owns. Facebook is at the uncomfortable center of the controversy over the 2016 election and how easily the company's news algorithms were duped by the Russians. And it is also being accused of spreading fake news on its site.

During the past two years, Zuckerberg has been trying to fix it all.

Nick Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired magazine and one of the writers of the story "Facebook's Two Years of Hell," sat down for an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

"I do think that there's been a real shift in the way he sees Facebook and the way he sees its responsibilities," Thompson said of Zuckerberg. "And I think you can see that in the changes he has announced and his resolution this year that he is going to fix it."

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.