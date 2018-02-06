An exasperated woman cries for help on the phone, circa 1940. - Fox Photos/Getty Images

Unless you work alone, you spend more time with colleagues than your own family.

What does this mean? Well, there are the upsides; enjoying witty banter that breaks up the day, having an ally to compare notes about the boss with or being able to share a high-five for a job well done.

There are, of course, downsides to spending so much time with people at work. You know, the co-worker who likes to share EVERY detail of their life, when you ask a simple "how are you doing?" Or how about the person a couple of cubicles down who monopolizes meetings? And can we talk about the colleague who just hangs out next to you while you're trying to work?

Ask A Manager's Alison Green is back with the Marketplace Weekend team to answer your questions about dealing with annoying co-workers, and what to do if you suspect you're the one getting on everyone's nerves. Oops.

You can leave your story on the voicemail line 1-800-648-5114 or add a comment in the box below, and one of the Marketplace Weekend team will be in touch.

