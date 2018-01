Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/26/tech/states-join-fray-over-net-neutrality-repeal-pushback/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This week, Montana and New York made moves to counter the federal repeal of net neutrality that the Federal Communications Commission enacted last month. And so far 21 states and the District of Columbia have sued to overturn the FCC decision. What will these legal battles look like?

