President Donald Trump, at a bipartisan meeting on immigration yesterday, voiced support for earmarks – the system, effectively banned by the GOP back in 2010, which allowed members of Congress to attach special language to funding bills to direct money to their pet projects. How did earmarks get such a bad reputation in the first place and why do some folks now want them back?

