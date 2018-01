Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/09/economy/coal-subsidy-sinks-after-federal-committee-votes-no/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Energy Regulatory Committee voted down a proposal from the Department of Energy offering financial support for power plants that keep a 90-day supply of fuel stock on site (basically coal and nuclear plants). The FERC said the cost to consumers far outweighed any possible grid security benefit of the measure.