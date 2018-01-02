By Nancy Marshall-Genzer
January 02, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Congress has to pass legislation to fund the government by Jan. 19. Otherwise, there will be a partial government shutdown.  And some policy analysts believe there’s a good chance a partial shutdown is coming.  That’s because Democrats and Republicans are far apart on issues like immigration, and the ratio of defense and non-defense spending. They also have to address funding for disaster relief and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). But lawmakers are also aware that if past history is any guide, a shutdown could rattle the stock market.

