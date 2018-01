Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/01/economy/2017-was-rough-year-insurance-industry/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

By some measurements, 2017 was a disastrous year. Hurricanes wreaked havoc in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. California saw its most destructive wildfire season ever. Beyond the human toll, natural and man-made calamities also made 2017 one of the most expensive years ever for insurance companies. According to estimates from Swiss Re, insured losses from disasters totaled $136 billion last year. That's more than double the 10-year average.