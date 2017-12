Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/11/world/congress-begins-work-overhaul-higher-education-regulations/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Taxes aren’t the only topic under debate in Congress right now. Today a committee in the House takes up a comprehensive bill to rewrite the federal Higher Education Act. The process is expected to take months … and could affect everything from how students pay for college to campus free speech.

