Attired in a training version of his spacesuit, astronaut Doug Wheelock, Expedition 24 flight engineer and Expedition 25 commander, awaits the start of a spacewalk training session in the waters of the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. - Courtesy NASA Johnson Space Center

Everyone has a dream job growing up: doctor, vet, ice cream taste tester. But how do you actually get the gig? Marketplace Weekend is looking into how, with the occasional series, How to be a...

NASA astronaut Col. Doug Wheelock is starting off the series with his guide to becoming an astronaut. Wheelock has been an astronaut for 19 years. He's spent 178 days in space as a flight engineer and then a commander, and has completed six space walks totaling over 43 hours.

Step 1: Get into STEM. Astronauts are almost all chosen from STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, mathematics. Wheelock recommends pursuing a specialization within STEM in order to stand out — focus and find something you enjoy. Your passion and talent will be more likely to come through.

Step 2: Rack up the post-secondary degrees. Most astronauts are chosen between the ages of 30 and 38, which gives them plenty of time to earn master's and even doctorate degrees in their chosen fields. Wheelock said work experience is just as important as the degrees, though — it's crucial that future astronauts demonstrate operational abilities.

Step 3: Stay fit. Space is stressful on the body, and astronauts need to be in shape and physically fit in order to meet the demands of the job, which can include difficult manual tasks on top of the stomach-turning space travel. Hand-eye coordination are also important to the physical part of being in space. Astronauts must also be between 5'2" and 6'4" in order to fit into a spacesuit, and need to have vision that is correctable to 20/20 (it's totally OK to wear glasses in space though).

Step 4: Study some more. If you're one of the very few chosen for the astronaut corps, you have two years of intense training ahead of you. That includes physical training, learning about spacecrafts and technology, and even learning a new language — current NASA astronauts are learning Russian in preparation for flights aboard Russian Soyuz vehicles.

It's hard to be an astronaut. Very few are chosen for this intense job; in June, NASA selected 12 astronauts from more than 18,300 applicants. But Wheelock said that passion and curiosity about science and discovery make hopefuls stand out.