Sheelah Kolhatkar from the New Yorker and Kate Davidson from the Wall Street Journal join us to talk about this week’s business and economic news. They touch on the latest numbers out of the Labor Department released this morning and discuss the potential effects of the Republican tax bill on everyday Americans and big business. Kolhatkar and Davidson also talk about the process that the GOP tax bill has gone through and whether the House and the Senate can successfully reconcile their versions of the bill.
Will Congress reconcile the GOP tax bill?
Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal.