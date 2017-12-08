From left, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) talk with reporters following the weekly Senate Republican Policy Committee luncheon in the U.S. Capitol Nov. 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sheelah Kolhatkar from the New Yorker and Kate Davidson from the Wall Street Journal join us to talk about this week’s business and economic news. They touch on the latest numbers out of the Labor Department released this morning and discuss the potential effects of the Republican tax bill on everyday Americans and big business. Kolhatkar and Davidson also talk about the process that the GOP tax bill has gone through and whether the House and the Senate can successfully reconcile their versions of the bill.