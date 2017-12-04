Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/04/business/what-small-business-owner-makes-tax-overhaul/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Is the proposed tax overhaul really a boon for small business? We checked in with Austin Golding, co-owner of Golding Barge Line in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to find out his perspective.

"It seems like every time there's a discussion about it, there's a different provision or different nuance to it, but we've definitely been trying to make sure that we are postured to be in the right position to absorb any changes," Golding told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

