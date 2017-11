Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/29/economy/senate-wrestles-consequences-paygo-act-tax-reform-bill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It looks like the Senate is going to vote on its ever-in-flux tax plan this week. Even though this bill could add up to $1.5 trillion to the deficit, there are consequences beyond just adding to the national debt. The Senate has something called pay-as-you-go rules, which basically say it has to offset revenue losses or trigger mandatory cuts.

