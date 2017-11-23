Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/23/business/online-shoppers-don-t-escape-peak-holiday-shopping-frustrations/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

According to the latest holiday shopping survey from Deloitte, 91 percent of the people who said they'd be shopping this holiday weekend are going to do at least some of it online. These online shoppers skip the crowds at the brick-mortar stores, but they still experience delays and frustration when the online retail sites can’t handle the volume of traffic. So, if online retailers know traffic is going to be crazy at this time of year, why don’t they do more to beef up their sites?

