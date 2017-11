Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/23/business/holiday-shopping-season-brick-and-mortar-stores-have-santa-advantage/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Macy's flagship store in New York’s Herald Square now requires an online reservation for visits with Santa. "Santa's a popular guy," goes the explanation. Some 250,000 visitors come to Macy's "Santaland" each year, according to the company. Santa visits are a big draw and can translate into big sales for retailers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.