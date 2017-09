Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/28/economy/it-may-be-touted-tax-plan-middle-class-there-s-whole-lot-benefits-rich-too/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump and his team have repeatedly said over the last few weeks that their tax bill won't include tax cuts for the wealthy. It's a promise the president repeated yesterday and that his economic adviser, Gary Cohn, echoed this morning on "Good Morning America." But how true is that claim?

