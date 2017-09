Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/13/economy/cruz-proposes-full-and-immediate-expensing-businesses/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Mark your calendars for the week of September 25. That’s when Republicans say they’ll role out more details of their plan for tax reform. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas presented details of his priorities today at the Tax Foundation. On that list, right after “a low, flat tax rate” and “file on a postcard” is “allow full and immediate expensing.” The details of how that gets done are not so clear.

