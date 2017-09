We talked with Tim Leong on the show this week about his new book, "Star Wars Super Graphic." Check out a few of his many (many) charts below.

All the mentions of The Force, charted in "Star Wars Super Graphic." - Courtesy: Chronicle Books

The saga's (second) most iconic line, charted in "Star Wars Super Graphic." - Courtesy: Chronicle Books

Luke Skywalker, Jedi master and question king. - Courtesy: Chronicle Books

We also made a supercut out of that last graphic, which we played during this week's ep: