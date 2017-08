Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/01/sustainability/eggs-cheap-overseas-demand-us-produce-falls/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

An oversupply of eggs is driving down prices to record low levels. But what cheers shoppers isn’t always good for farmers. Many producers are just recovering from a devastating bird flu outbreak that struck two years ago. And this is one more hassle to deal with.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.