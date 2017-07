Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/28/economy/relief-sight-avocado-lovers-price-demand-fruit-begins-stabilize/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Some good news for avocado fans: After hitting record highs this year, the price of the creamy superfruit is beginning to stabilize. The news comes as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visits with his counterpart today in Mexico, where most of the avocados consumed in the U.S. are grown. We explore avocado’s recent ups and downs.

