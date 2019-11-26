Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

"The glass is much more than half full"

Nov 26, 2019
Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,151 Episodes
Marketplace 3,979 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,685 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 25 Episodes

How cartels seized Mexico’s avocado business

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Nov 26, 2019
An avocado orchard in the Mexican state of Michoacan.
Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times © 2019

The vast majority of avocados consumed in the United States are imported from Michoacán, Mexico. American demand for the avocado fuels Michoacán’s $2.4 billion avocado export business. Mexican cartels, evolved beyond drug trafficking, are taking over operations.

Extortion and theft in the local avocado industry is rocketing.

“These cartels have shown an amazing ability to diversify, that’s why they’re in the avocado business to begin with.”

Kate Linthicum, Los Angeles Times

Kate Linthicum, a foreign corespondent for the Los Angeles Times, spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her reporting on the embattled avocado trade.

