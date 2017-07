Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/27/tech/virtual-reality-filmmaking-moves-forward/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Google wants to make virtual reality films easier to create. It’s investing in a technology called VR180 — virtual reality in 180 degrees, rather than 360. The company is launching a new VR180 file format on its YouTube platform and partnering with Lenovo and LG to make affordable 180 degree cameras. Could Google jump-start virtual reality filmmaking?

