Jimmy Choo has been among the biggest names in high-end shoes for decades, but the company put itself up for sale in April. Today, fashion house Michael Kors announced it’ll buy the British footwear brand for $1.2 billion. Kors has been struggling recently and announced in May it’s closing more than 100 stores. Can this acquisition help turn things around?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.